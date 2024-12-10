Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,529,089 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,981 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 0.4% of Geode Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.39% of Adobe worth $5,435,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,270,287 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,495,544,000 after acquiring an additional 234,909 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Adobe by 8.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,690,163 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,017,373,000 after purchasing an additional 787,356 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,859,584 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,516,196,000 after purchasing an additional 93,143 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,741,549 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,455,079,000 after purchasing an additional 140,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,716,451 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,406,524,000 after buying an additional 21,444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Adobe
In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total value of $13,039,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,700 shares in the company, valued at $186,569,166. This trade represents a 6.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.97, for a total transaction of $327,839.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,693.55. This trade represents a 19.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,187 shares of company stock worth $17,736,369. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Adobe Trading Down 0.9 %
NASDAQ ADBE opened at $547.93 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $504.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $522.67. The company has a market capitalization of $241.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.29. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $433.97 and a 12 month high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 42.82% and a net margin of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Adobe Company Profile
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
