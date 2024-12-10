GG Group Ventures LLC Trims Position in Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (BATS:ICLO)

GG Group Ventures LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (BATS:ICLO – Free Report) by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,519 shares during the period. GG Group Ventures LLC owned 0.35% of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ICLO. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 158,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after buying an additional 68,984 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,604,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 47,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 16,403 shares during the period. Napa Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $417,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000.

Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ICLO opened at $25.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.66 and a 200-day moving average of $25.67.

Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.1312 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th.

The Invesco Aaa Clo Floating Rate Note ETF (ICLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in USD-denominated floating rate CLOs that are rated AAA or equivalent. ICLO was launched on Dec 9, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

