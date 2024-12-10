Goodman Advisory Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 49.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,095 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 3.0% of Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $10,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Axiom Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 7,251,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,912,000 after acquiring an additional 614,652 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 40,514.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,542,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528,660 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,986,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,378,000 after purchasing an additional 46,171 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,580,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,041,000 after buying an additional 40,907 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,176,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,641,000 after buying an additional 194,506 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $420.34 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $397.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $379.98. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $299.77 and a 12-month high of $423.85. The firm has a market cap of $144.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

