Goodman Advisory Group LLC Trims Holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,215,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,505,000 after acquiring an additional 536,068 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 26.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,523,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,348,000 after purchasing an additional 533,266 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $51,329,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 2,740.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 256,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 247,214 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 868,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,184,000 after buying an additional 106,181 shares during the last quarter.

Get JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $109.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.51.

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.