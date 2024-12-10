Goodman Advisory Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 51.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 552 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 39.7% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 591 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 550 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 2,375 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 51.3% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 605 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BUD. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $68.50 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

BUD opened at $53.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $95.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $52.88 and a twelve month high of $67.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

