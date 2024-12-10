Gould Capital LLC Buys 212 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Gould Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Gould Capital LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,343,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $716,897,000 after acquiring an additional 58,040 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,463,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $391,442,000 after purchasing an additional 11,890 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,382,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $381,030,000 after buying an additional 20,579 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,350,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $265,609,000 after buying an additional 142,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy by 1,021.4% in the 2nd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,183,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,028,000 after buying an additional 1,078,154 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $76.39 on Tuesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.33 and a twelve month high of $141.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.61, a P/E/G ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $380.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.51 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENPH. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $114.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $153.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Hsbc Global Res cut Enphase Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.13.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

