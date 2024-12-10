Gould Capital LLC Buys 3,915 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Gould Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Gould Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Gould Capital LLC owned about 0.12% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $2,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,192,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,072 shares during the period. Astor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 60.3% during the third quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 647,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,989,000 after buying an additional 243,736 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 646,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,948,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 270,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,351,000 after buying an additional 5,890 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 207,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,412,000 after acquiring an additional 10,437 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

FLRN opened at $30.75 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.77 and a 200 day moving average of $30.77. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 52-week low of $30.32 and a 52-week high of $30.88.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes. Securities must have between 1 month and 5 years until maturity. FLRN was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.