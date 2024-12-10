Gould Capital LLC Sells 1,865 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Gould Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the period. Aflac accounts for approximately 2.5% of Gould Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Gould Capital LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Raelipskie Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Aflac by 41.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in Aflac during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Aflac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Aflac to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Aflac from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.73.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of AFL opened at $105.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $58.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.97. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $75.07 and a 12-month high of $115.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.47.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.47. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 22.02%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Aflac’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

Aflac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.