Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GECCO) Increases Dividend to $0.37 Per Share

Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GECCO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 9th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3672 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

Shares of GECCO stock opened at $24.86 on Tuesday. Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 has a 1 year low of $23.71 and a 1 year high of $25.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.70.

About Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026

Great Elm Capital Corp. is an externally managed, specialty finance company focused on investing in debt instruments of middle market companies. GECC elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. GECC seeks to generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns through both current income and capital appreciation.

