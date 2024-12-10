Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GECCO) Increases Dividend to $0.37 Per Share

Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GECCO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 9th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3672 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.
Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 Stock Performance
Shares of GECCO stock opened at $24.86 on Tuesday. Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 has a 1 year low of $23.71 and a 1 year high of $25.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.70.
About Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Is Amplitude an AI Sleeper Stock in the Making for 2025?
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Pure Storage Rides the AI Boom Even Higher in 2025
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- GXO Logistics: Time to Buy the Dip for the Rip in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.