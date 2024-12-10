Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Acquires 63 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 39,461.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,605,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,353,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596,090 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3,987.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,530,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,452 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5,975.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 540,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,076,000 after purchasing an additional 532,085 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 28,897.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 457,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 455,711 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,060,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $773,477,000 after purchasing an additional 396,408 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $410.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $108.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $292.57 and a one year high of $413.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $388.24 and its 200 day moving average is $370.57.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

