Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Has $34.34 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 425,297 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,553 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 2.9% of Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $34,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 77.3% in the third quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 399 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 138.3% during the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total value of $2,348,559.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,873,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,322,993.92. This represents a 0.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 359,616 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $28,139,952.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 603,989,702 shares in the company, valued at $47,262,194,181.50. This represents a 0.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,243,091 shares of company stock worth $257,591,179. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on WMT. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Walmart from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Walmart from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Walmart to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.11.

Walmart Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE WMT opened at $93.87 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $96.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.00 and its 200 day moving average is $76.28.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $169.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.69 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

