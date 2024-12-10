Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Purchases 33,250 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 239,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,250 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF comprises about 1.2% of Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF worth $14,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 274.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,779,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,571 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,987,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,581,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,363,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,313,000 after buying an additional 488,114 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 31.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,696,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,646,000 after buying an additional 405,660 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF stock opened at $58.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.25 and a 200-day moving average of $59.42. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a twelve month low of $52.43 and a twelve month high of $63.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.