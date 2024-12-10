Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Raises Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 104,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,551 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $11,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Valued Retirements Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the third quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.1% during the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brophy Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth about $494,000. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $103.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.56. The stock has a market cap of $262.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.48 and a 1-year high of $134.63.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.07. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 64.57%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRK. UBS Group dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. HSBC raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Daiwa America lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.80.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

