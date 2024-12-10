Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.96 and last traded at $19.88, with a volume of 101906 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GDYN shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Grid Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GDYN

Grid Dynamics Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 656.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.59 and a 200-day moving average of $13.63.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Grid Dynamics had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $87.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Anil Doradla sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $52,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 380,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,715,780.12. This trade represents a 0.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $218,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,460,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,390,718.56. This represents a 0.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 950,387 shares of company stock valued at $12,239,324. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grid Dynamics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,859,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,037,000 after acquiring an additional 675,419 shares during the period. Fourth Sail Capital LP raised its position in Grid Dynamics by 138.0% in the second quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 769,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,092,000 after purchasing an additional 446,477 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in Grid Dynamics by 25.1% in the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,147,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,065,000 after purchasing an additional 230,688 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 14.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,672,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,581,000 after purchasing an additional 206,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the third quarter worth about $1,751,000. 71.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grid Dynamics

(Get Free Report)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.