Groupama Asset Managment Increases Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Groupama Asset Managment grew its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,146 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Emerson Electric by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,810,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,822,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,980 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,552,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,591,612,000 after acquiring an additional 581,102 shares during the period. Newport Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth $574,908,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,510,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,877,000 after acquiring an additional 224,784 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,896,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $422,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,075 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMR opened at $130.43 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $89.17 and a 1 year high of $134.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 61.70%.

In other Emerson Electric news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total transaction of $2,711,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 262,408 shares in the company, valued at $33,052,911.68. This represents a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Stephens downgraded Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.17.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

