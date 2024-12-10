Groupama Asset Managment Invests $381,000 in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 500,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000. Groupama Asset Managment owned approximately 0.91% of Workiva at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WK. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Workiva in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Workiva by 57.8% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Workiva during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in Workiva by 896.0% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Workiva by 8.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workiva Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Workiva stock opened at $102.33 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.30. Workiva Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.47 and a 1 year high of $105.00.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 2,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total transaction of $205,970.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,721,570.20. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 3.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WK shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Workiva from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Workiva from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.20.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

