Groupama Asset Managment Raises Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Groupama Asset Managment boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,392 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter worth $46,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $360.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $363.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 22,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.91, for a total value of $9,030,368.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,399.64. The trade was a 51.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.58, for a total transaction of $40,258.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,018,159.70. The trade was a 0.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,188 shares of company stock valued at $15,624,585. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $429.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $411.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $376.09. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.77 and a fifty-two week high of $439.37. The company has a market capitalization of $426.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.14. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $40.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.14%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

