Groupama Asset Managment Sells 14,502 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Groupama Asset Managment decreased its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 50.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,502 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 8.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 93,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after buying an additional 6,938 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $1,036,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 28,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $427,000. 67.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Wes Morris sold 22,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total transaction of $1,428,721.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,409.27. This represents a 58.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Adam S. Deckinger sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $680,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,048. This trade represents a 35.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 414,814 shares of company stock worth $26,450,955 in the last 90 days. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $62.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.14. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.97 and a fifty-two week high of $66.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Tyson Foods from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

