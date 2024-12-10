Groupama Asset Managment Takes Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Yum China by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,967,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,073,000 after acquiring an additional 121,617 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Yum China by 49.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,865,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,494 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 56.3% during the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 4,394,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,203,000 after buying an additional 1,582,859 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 350.7% in the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,203,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,202,000 after buying an additional 3,270,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Yum China by 4,176.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,588,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,576,000 after buying an additional 3,505,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Trading Up 5.0 %

NYSE YUMC opened at $50.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.20.

Yum China Announces Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yum China news, insider Duoduo (Howard) Huang sold 6,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total transaction of $302,716.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,948.27. This trade represents a 27.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YUMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.50 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com raised Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised Yum China to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum China presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.68.

Yum China Profile

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

Further Reading

