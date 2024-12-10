Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE) Trading Up 4.9% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) rose 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.30 and last traded at $11.27. Approximately 123,912 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 72,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.74.

Gyre Therapeutics Stock Up 2.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.25 and a 200 day moving average of $12.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gyre Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GYRE. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gyre Therapeutics by 16.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 43,840 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gyre Therapeutics by 392.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 90,557 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Gyre Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 8,412 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Gyre Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $334,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Gyre Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

About Gyre Therapeutics

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases.

