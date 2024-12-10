HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS)

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $16.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 57.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ATXS. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Astria Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATXS traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $10.16. 34,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,490. Astria Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.97 and a 52 week high of $16.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.33 million, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATXS. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Astria Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 3,310.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 8,965 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Astria Therapeutics by 8.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 147,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 11,763 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Astria Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

