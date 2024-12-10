Head to Head Analysis: The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN) vs. SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT)

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) and SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.5% of The Baldwin Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.6% of SelectQuote shares are held by institutional investors. 20.1% of The Baldwin Insurance Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of SelectQuote shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares The Baldwin Insurance Group and SelectQuote’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Baldwin Insurance Group -2.89% 10.57% 3.10% SelectQuote -3.45% -15.00% -3.95%

Risk and Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

The Baldwin Insurance Group has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SelectQuote has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares The Baldwin Insurance Group and SelectQuote”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Baldwin Insurance Group $1.22 billion 4.14 -$90.14 million ($0.64) -67.09 SelectQuote $1.38 billion 0.35 -$34.12 million ($0.28) -10.11

SelectQuote has higher revenue and earnings than The Baldwin Insurance Group. The Baldwin Insurance Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SelectQuote, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for The Baldwin Insurance Group and SelectQuote, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Baldwin Insurance Group 0 2 4 1 2.86 SelectQuote 0 1 2 0 2.67

The Baldwin Insurance Group currently has a consensus price target of $47.17, suggesting a potential upside of 9.84%. SelectQuote has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 59.01%. Given SelectQuote’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SelectQuote is more favorable than The Baldwin Insurance Group.

Summary

The Baldwin Insurance Group beats SelectQuote on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Baldwin Insurance Group

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions. The Insurance Advisory Solutions segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits, and private risk management solutions for businesses and high-net-worth individuals, as well as their families. The Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions segment offers Future platform, that manufactures technology-enabled insurance products suite comprises personal, commercial, and specialty lines; specialty wholesale broker business that delivers professionals, individuals, and niche industry businesses; and reinsurance brokerage services. The Mainstreet Insurance Solutions segment provides personal insurance, commercial insurance, and life and health solutions to individuals and businesses in communities. The company was formerly known as BRP Group, Inc. and changed its name to The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. in May 2024. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

About SelectQuote

SelectQuote, Inc. operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies. The company also provides SelectRx, an accredited patient-centered pharmacy home pharmacy, which offers essential prescription medications, OTC medications, customized medication packaging, medication therapy management, and long-term pharmacy care; and population health that helps members understand the benefits available under their health plans, and contracts with insurance carriers. SelectQuote, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas.

