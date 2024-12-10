Head to Head Review: Captor Capital (OTCMKTS:CPTRF) and Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Free Report) and Captor Capital (OTCMKTS:CPTRF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Anglo American and Captor Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anglo American N/A N/A N/A Captor Capital -30.97% 89.74% 47.36%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Anglo American and Captor Capital”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anglo American $30.65 billion N/A $283.00 million N/A N/A Captor Capital $27.25 million N/A -$8.44 million $4.08 0.04

Analyst Recommendations

Anglo American has higher revenue and earnings than Captor Capital.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Anglo American and Captor Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anglo American 1 2 3 1 2.57 Captor Capital 0 0 0 0 0.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Anglo American shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Anglo American beats Captor Capital on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Captor Capital

Captor Capital Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail sale of cannabis products in the United States. It operates two dispensaries under the CHAI Cannabis Co. brand in Santa Cruz and Monterey, California, as well as operates an e-commerce site under the CHAI-brand. The company was formerly known as NWT Uranium Corp. and changed its name to Captor Capital Corp. in June 2017. Captor Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

