HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Sold by Ashford Capital Management Inc.

Ashford Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,460 shares during the quarter. HealthEquity comprises about 3.1% of Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Ashford Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of HealthEquity worth $24,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HQY. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in HealthEquity in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in HealthEquity during the second quarter worth about $73,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 57.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 418.8% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HQY shares. Mizuho initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.64.

HealthEquity Stock Performance

Shares of HQY stock opened at $101.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.55. HealthEquity, Inc. has a one year low of $62.10 and a one year high of $105.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.79.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frank Corvino sold 1,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $99,847.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,642.40. This represents a 21.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Selander sold 8,250 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total transaction of $684,585.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,719 shares in the company, valued at $4,540,582.62. The trade was a 13.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,536 shares of company stock valued at $884,517 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About HealthEquity

(Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.