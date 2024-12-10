High Falls Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

High Falls Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,363,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,783,000 after purchasing an additional 413,083 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,006,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,863,000 after buying an additional 368,759 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,821,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,222,000 after buying an additional 111,539 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,842,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,641,000 after buying an additional 108,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,315,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,585,000 after acquiring an additional 109,977 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

DGRO stock opened at $63.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.86. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.17 and a fifty-two week high of $65.08.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.