High Falls Advisors Inc Has $315,000 Holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

High Falls Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $700,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,364,000. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 12,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000.

SUSL stock opened at $106.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.01 and a 200-day moving average of $99.86. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 12-month low of $81.49 and a 12-month high of $108.04.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.3186 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

