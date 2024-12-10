High Falls Advisors Inc Invests $221,000 in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

High Falls Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 386 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FCG Investment Co increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.5% during the second quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 6,611 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 48,390 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $24,399,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 144,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $73,101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 173.1% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 16.2% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 36,437 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,373,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $570.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $640.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $560.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $634.71.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $613.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $580.47 and its 200 day moving average is $534.10. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $319.99 and a fifty-two week high of $629.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $40.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.55% and a return on equity of 35.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 22.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.72, for a total value of $486,636.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,848,320.64. This represents a 2.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 22,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.84, for a total transaction of $14,268,740.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,201 shares of company stock worth $95,420,559 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.