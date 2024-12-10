High Falls Advisors Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

High Falls Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SpiderRock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $629,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 67,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 36.5% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 99,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,329,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $92.71 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The stock has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.69.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

