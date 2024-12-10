iA Global Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BALL. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ball by 15.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,418,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,065,000 after purchasing an additional 588,282 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC raised its position in Ball by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 2,495,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,780,000 after buying an additional 13,320 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ball by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,414,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,951,000 after acquiring an additional 171,924 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,720,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,864,000 after acquiring an additional 99,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Ball by 458.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,018,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,139,000 after acquiring an additional 836,293 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Ball from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Ball from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ball from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.75.

Ball Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BALL opened at $57.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.91. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $54.06 and a 1 year high of $71.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Ball had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 34.05%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.03%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

