iA Global Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSX. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 37,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after acquiring an additional 12,925 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at about $24,849,000. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 10,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at $34,042,000. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.23.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $130.09 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $119.77 and a 1 year high of $174.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.35.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $36.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.31 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 2.24%. Phillips 66’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.63 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.05%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

