IHT Wealth Management LLC Buys 864 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 214.9% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group upgraded A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on A. O. Smith from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $73.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.41 and a 200 day moving average of $80.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.16. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $70.73 and a twelve month high of $92.44.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The company had revenue of $957.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.36 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 14.41%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.79%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

