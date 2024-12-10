IHT Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 838.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 394 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of EXAS opened at $61.80 on Tuesday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $40.62 and a 12 month high of $79.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $708.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.80 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 6.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EXAS shares. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $82.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exact Sciences

In other news, EVP Brian Baranick sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $65,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,060. This trade represents a 6.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy bought 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.35 per share, with a total value of $1,001,325.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,074,191 shares in the company, valued at $55,159,707.85. The trade was a 1.85 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

