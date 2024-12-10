IHT Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU)

IHT Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $139,348,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $750,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 68.5% during the second quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $461,000.

SPEU opened at $41.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.06 million, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.06 and its 200-day moving average is $42.70. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $38.40 and a 52-week high of $45.00.

The SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (SPEU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Europe TMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of Western European companies across the market-cap spectrum. SPEU was launched on Oct 15, 2002 and is managed by State Street.

