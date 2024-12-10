IHT Wealth Management LLC Invests $282,000 in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 90,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after acquiring an additional 37,521 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $776,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, National Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

USXF opened at $51.80 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.83 and a 200 day moving average of $48.28. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $52.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1336 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

