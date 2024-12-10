IHT Wealth Management LLC Makes New $289,000 Investment in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 44,009.5% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 7,039,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $903,878,000 after purchasing an additional 7,023,042 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,557,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $616,938,000 after purchasing an additional 86,205 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,720,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,309,000 after purchasing an additional 64,880 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 3.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,667,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,066,000 after purchasing an additional 59,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,274,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,702,000 after purchasing an additional 14,937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $121.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.68. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $102.17 and a 1 year high of $131.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.28%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DTE. KeyCorp lowered DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.54.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

