IHT Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Hasbro by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Hasbro by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Axiom Advisory LLC increased its stake in Hasbro by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Hasbro by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hasbro by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. 91.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hasbro Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ HAS opened at $64.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.09 and a twelve month high of $73.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of -14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.05 and its 200 day moving average is $64.67.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.45. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 47.91% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -60.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hasbro news, EVP Matthew Edward Austin sold 1,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $111,773.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,029.68. The trade was a 4.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HAS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.67.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

