IHT Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 84.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 4,590.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 963.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 15.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 156.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRU shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $104.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.38.

TransUnion Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:TRU opened at $98.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $62.42 and a fifty-two week high of $113.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.50. The stock has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 85.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.60.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. TransUnion had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

In related news, Director George M. Awad sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,702,600. The trade was a 30.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $158,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,655,312.08. The trade was a 2.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,590 shares of company stock valued at $2,084,633 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TransUnion

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Articles

