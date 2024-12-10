IHT Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Perritt Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 102.9% in the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 16,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 86,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the period.

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Stock Performance

TOTL opened at $40.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.42. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 52 week low of $38.37 and a 52 week high of $41.69.

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Profile

The SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, long-only bond fund that invests in a wide array of fixed income instruments of any maturity and credit quality. TOTL was launched on Feb 23, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

