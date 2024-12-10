Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN) Receives Buy Rating from D. Boral Capital

Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at D. Boral Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $29.00 price objective on the stock.
IMNN has been the topic of several other research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised shares of Imunon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Imunon from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th.
Imunon, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines to treat cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s lead clinical program IMNN-001, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer that is in Phase II clinical development.
