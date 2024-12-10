Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Trading Up 4.3% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) traded up 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $55.71 and last traded at $55.71. 127,020 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 976,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.39.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NARI shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Leerink Partners began coverage on Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Inari Medical from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Inari Medical in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.89.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -39.55 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.54 and a 200 day moving average of $47.77.

In other news, Director William Hoffman sold 60,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $3,069,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 501,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,643,080.28. This trade represents a 10.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,265,500. This represents a 0.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 186,000 shares of company stock worth $8,990,990. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NARI. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Inari Medical by 164.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Inari Medical by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Inari Medical by 63.5% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

