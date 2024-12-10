Insider Buying: SR Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRBK) Insider Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

SR Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) insider David M. Orbach acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $117,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,000. The trade was a 7.69 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

SR Bancorp Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of SR Bancorp stock opened at $11.74 on Tuesday. SR Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.94 and a 1-year high of $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $110.83 million, a P/E ratio of 97.84 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.17.

Get SR Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Trading of SR Bancorp

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SR Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SR Bancorp by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 14,773 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SR Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $756,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SR Bancorp by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 21,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SR Bancorp by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 446,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after buying an additional 106,843 shares during the period. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SR Bancorp Company Profile

SR Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Somerset Regal Bank that provides customary retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and local municipalities in the communities of Somerset, Middlesex, Hunterdon, and Essex counties in New Jersey. It offers deposit instruments, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SR Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SR Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.