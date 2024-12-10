Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Sells 80,000 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total value of $8,663,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,171.04. This represents a 86.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kenneth Duda also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arista Networks alerts:

On Wednesday, November 6th, Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total transaction of $8,407,200.00.

On Monday, October 7th, Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total value of $7,893,800.00.

Arista Networks Stock Down 1.1 %

ANET stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.80. 4,593,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,865,639. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.10. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.67 and a twelve month high of $110.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 40.29%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at about $241,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 2.6% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 9.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ANET. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Arista Networks from $97.50 to $107.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $495.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $100.00 to $106.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.25 price target (up previously from $86.25) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $66.25 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Arista Networks

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.