Insider Selling: Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Senior Officer Sells 31,400 Shares of Stock

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Hue Tran sold 31,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.02, for a total value of C$157,628.00.
Birchcliff Energy Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of Birchcliff Energy stock traded down C$0.02 on Tuesday, reaching C$5.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 692,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,952. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.75. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$4.61 and a 52 week high of C$6.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.26.
Birchcliff Energy Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is 250.00%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Birchcliff Energy
Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the areas of Montney/Doig Resource Play, including the Pouce Coupe and Gordondale properties in Alberta.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Birchcliff Energy
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Survey Reveals: Which States Saw the Biggest Investment Gains in 2024?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Amazon’s Healthcare Gamble: A New Era of Medical Disruption
- About the Markup Calculator
- Semiconductor Giant Synopsys Slides 14% — Time to Take Notice
Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.