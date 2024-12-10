Insider Selling: Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Senior Officer Sells 31,400 Shares of Stock

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Hue Tran sold 31,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.02, for a total value of C$157,628.00.

Birchcliff Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Birchcliff Energy stock traded down C$0.02 on Tuesday, reaching C$5.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 692,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,952. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.75. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$4.61 and a 52 week high of C$6.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.26.

Birchcliff Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is 250.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BIR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Cormark upgraded Birchcliff Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.45.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the areas of Montney/Doig Resource Play, including the Pouce Coupe and Gordondale properties in Alberta.

