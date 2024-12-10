Insider Selling: Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) CEO Sells 1,962 Shares of Stock

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $45,282.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,746.88. The trade was a 0.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Patterson Companies Stock Performance

PDCO stock opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.45 and a 12-month high of $30.68.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Patterson Companies

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 60.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 201.2% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Patterson Companies in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Patterson Companies in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 2,084.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on PDCO. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Patterson Companies from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Patterson Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Patterson Companies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.10.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

