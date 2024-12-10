Insider Selling: Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Insider Sells 367 Shares of Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) insider Dennis Cho sold 367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $19,340.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,987,774. This represents a 0.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Dennis Cho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 11th, Dennis Cho sold 1,507 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $72,336.00.

On Monday, November 4th, Dennis Cho sold 659 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $27,388.04.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Dennis Cho sold 3,104 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total transaction of $134,123.84.

On Friday, September 20th, Dennis Cho sold 234 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $10,983.96.

Twist Bioscience Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TWST traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.56. 627,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 941,410. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $60.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.49 and its 200-day moving average is $46.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 1.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on TWST. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Twist Bioscience from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twist Bioscience

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 63.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the second quarter worth $43,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 2,912.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the second quarter valued at $61,000.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

