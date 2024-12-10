Insight Inv LLC Has $2.79 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Insight Inv LLC lessened its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,421 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up about 2.3% of Insight Inv LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Insight Inv LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 17.1% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 354,389 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $60,264,000 after buying an additional 51,879 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 39.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 176,817 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,068,000 after purchasing an additional 50,438 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 123.2% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 18,315 shares in the last quarter. Aljian Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,820,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 664,330 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $112,969,000 after buying an additional 29,287 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCOM opened at $160.74 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $134.07 and a 12-month high of $230.63. The company has a market cap of $178.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.82%.

In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $1,358,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 213,364 shares in the company, valued at $36,229,207.20. This trade represents a 3.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $202,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 94 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,570. The trade was a 93.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,395,926 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.00.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

