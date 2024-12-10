Insight Inv LLC Increases Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Insight Inv LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. RTX makes up approximately 1.8% of Insight Inv LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Insight Inv LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elgethun Capital Management raised its stake in RTX by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 0.6% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 20.1% during the third quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its position in RTX by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $116.59 on Tuesday. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $79.67 and a 12-month high of $128.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.07 and a 200-day moving average of $115.23. The firm has a market cap of $155.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.80.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $20.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.84 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. TD Cowen raised RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of RTX from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of RTX from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on RTX from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.27.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

