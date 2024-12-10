Insight Inv LLC Sells 125 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Insight Inv LLC cut its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Insight Inv LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 555.6% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 93.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $274.15 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.84 and a 52-week high of $287.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $271.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.27. The company has a market cap of $154.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $1,684,262.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,678.06. The trade was a 41.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total value of $1,974,915.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,703 shares in the company, valued at $4,582,802.11. This represents a 30.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,697 shares of company stock valued at $5,214,586 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $262.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $272.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.92.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

