Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in National Grid in the second quarter worth $37,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in National Grid in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in National Grid in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in National Grid by 778.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of National Grid during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

National Grid Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NGG opened at $61.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. National Grid plc has a fifty-two week low of $55.13 and a fifty-two week high of $73.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.74 and a 200-day moving average of $63.55.

National Grid Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $2.4939 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NGG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

