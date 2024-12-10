Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 59.7% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 682 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 3,504.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other United Airlines news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total transaction of $1,407,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,218,565.28. This represents a 30.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 14,500 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $1,044,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,190,744. The trade was a 32.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,000 shares of company stock worth $8,158,900. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Price Performance

UAL opened at $96.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.35. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.02 and a 1 year high of $105.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.23. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on United Airlines from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on United Airlines from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on United Airlines from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.15.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

